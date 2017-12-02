Oakland A’s bullpen revamp begins with Yusmeiro Petit, Emilio Pagan

Now who should they go after next?

One of the Oakland A’s priorities this offseason is rebuilding the bullpen. Last year’s version was not a bright spot, especially after trading away top veterans Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson in July.

Overall the A’s 2017 relief corps was among the worst in all kinds of stats, including ERA, FIP, blown saves, HR/flyball rate, swinging-strike rate, and WAR. They were dead last in Win Probability Added and poor in the corresponding Clutch metric, though not nearly to the same levels as their disastrous 2015 unit. They managed to rise to the middle of the pack in K/BB rate, stranding inherited runners, and average fastball velocity, but clearly this is an area of the roster that needs a talent boost this winter.

That process has already begun, with Oakland characteristically striking early in the offseason. They acquired Emilio Pagan from the Mariners, giving them a potential setup man. Now they’ve signed free agent Yusmeiro Petit away from the Angels, giving them a versatile arm that can excel in any role. Here’s how the two new guys fared last year in some of the key relief stats I mentioned above.

Pagan: 3.22 ERA, 3.28 FIP, 7.0 K/BB, 8-of-9 save/holds, 4-of-16 IR scored, 13.3% SwStr

Petit: 2.76 ERA, 2.85 FIP, 5.6 K/BB, 19-of-20 saves/holds, 0-of-20 IR scored, 8.0 HR/FB

Every number listed there is somewhere between excellent and phenomenal. Granted, neither pitcher has the track record to back up this extreme level of success. But even if those prove to be career-best performances, Pagan and Petit could fall back quite a bit and still be notable improvements to Oakland’s squad.

Oak 2017: 4.57 ERA, 4.44 FIP, 2.6 K/BB, 84.6% save/holds, 30% IR scored

Both pitchers are also capable of throwing multiple innings in a game, having gone 2+ frames a combined 35 times last year. That should help a club whose young rotation is so unreliable that Oakland carried an eighth reliever all season long as a crutch.

On top of these encouraging new additions, the A’s have also made decisions on some of last year’s cast. Three relievers are eligible for arbitration and all were tendered contracts — Blake Treinen was an easy call to keep, but the team also committed to Liam Hendriks and Chris Hatcher for 2018. Both have their flaws, but they’ll combine to make less than John Axford did last season so they aren’t major expenditures. For what it’s worth, pitching coach Scott Emerson raved about Hatcher’s makeup in Melissa Lockard’s interview in The Athletic.

Here’s a look at Oakland’s bullpen depth chart. I’ve included everyone on the 40-man roster (plus the pending Petit), plus some fringe starters who I think would make more sense in relief. Players tagged with OOO are out of minor league options and can’t be sent back to Triple-A without passing through waivers first (I’ve also tagged veterans with 5+ years of service, who can’t be optioned without consent: Petit and Casilla).

Blake Treinen (R)

Yusmeiro Petit (R) OOO

Emilio Pagan (R)

Liam Hendriks (R) OOO

Chris Hatcher (R) OOO

Ryan Dull (R)

Santiago Casilla (R) OOO

Daniel Coulombe (L)

Raul Alcantara (R) OOO

Chris Bassitt (R)

Jesse Hahn (R) OOO

Frankie Montas (R) OOO

Andrew Triggs (R)

Lou Trivino (R) (minor leagues)

That’s seven right-handers of various quality (eight with Trivino), one lefty, and five more fringe starters worthy of relief consideration. Yes, I’m putting Triggs here; the A’s have tried him as a starter twice now, and both times he quickly went down with season-ending injuries. That’s kind of basic analysis, but with a logjam of promising young arms already fighting for the rotation, maybe it’s time to move on and put Triggs in the role where he’s far more likely to thrive.

Notable minor league names not on 40-man (all RHP): J.B. Wendelken, Bobby Wahl, Jake Sanchez, Tucker Healy, Kyle Finnegan, Sam Bragg, Nolan Blackwood

Names you may recognize who are no longer in the organization: Michael Brady, Simon Castro, Felix Doubront, Sam Moll, Zach Neal, Chris Smith, Josh Smith

Looking at this big picture, three things are clear. First, Oakland needs to find at least one more strong late-inning presence. They have some intriguing options, but nowhere near enough reliability in the setup/closer spots. Second, they need to add at least one more lefty. Not only is Coulombe the sole southpaw reliever on the roster, there isn’t even another good bet in the entire upper minors. These two goals could even be combined by picking up a lefty setup man.

Third and finally, someone from the existing group needs to be traded or otherwise removed. You could make an entire bullpen out of just the five out-of-options names and the two vets, and you’d still be missing three of the best arms on the list: Treinen, Pagan, and Dull. Perhaps one of that trio could be stashed in the minors at first but not all of them, and anyway room will be needed for the necessary addition(s) from the previous paragraph. Cash in on value now or lose someone on waivers in March.

Looking forward

With those circumstances in mind, who should the A’s target in free agency and/or trade? And which of their current arms should they be looking to deal or dump?

Let me begin by pointing out Nico’s recent post about capitalizing on multi-inning relievers. Oakland is in position to put together a unit that doesn’t need to be limited to three outs apiece, and that was before adding Petit. There’s a strong argument in favor of sticking some of those out-of-options starters in the pen and letting them rip.

Space will still be limited, though. Even if we assume they somehow get rid of Casilla’s contract and stash both Pagan and Dull in Triple-A, five spots are already demanded by Treinen, Petit, Hendriks, Hatcher, and either a new lefty setup man or Coulombe. Assuming further that we’re limiting to seven relievers (pleeeease), that leaves only two more openings for three out-of-options starters (Alcantara, Hahn, Montas). Someone has to go, and probably multiple someones. It would make the most sense to deal one of those OOO names, with Montas (the highest-profile of the bunch) seeming to get the most mentions in our comments sections.

And who to add? The A’s often find players we’ve never heard of, but in recent years they’ve splurged for name-brands in the relief market. If they go under-the-radar then there’s no point in guessing here, but if they go relatively big in free agency then my favorite targets would include lefties like Jake McGee, Mike Minor, Tony Watson, or Boone Logan; and underrated righties like Bryan Shaw, Pat Neshek, Joe Smith, or Steve Cishek. Bonus points to McGee and Shaw for being local Bay Area guys, and to Neshek for his previous stint in Oakland.

I’d love to upgrade on Treinen in the closer role, but the top names (Davis, Holland, Reed) will likely require four-year pacts that I’m completely unwilling to dole out. That means the only avenue to a new closer would be a trade, with Baltimore’s Zach Britton being a name that has popped up in AN comments (h/t BWH) — a top-notch lefty who might be available as an expensive one-year rental coming off an injury-shortened season. Would it take more than Montas or Hahn (or an equivalent midlevel prospect) to net Britton and absorb his salary into Oakland’s wide-open payroll? That would be like signing a legit All-Star to a one-year deal, and I all but guarantee it’ll work out better than the uncannily similar Jim Johnson acquisition.

There’s still work to be done to turn Oakland’s 2018 bullpen into a strength, but they’ve taken two wonderful steps by bringing in Petit and Pagan. Stay tuned to see what they do to finish the job.