Third baseman J.D. Davis has found a home. The 30-year-old has reportedly signed a deal with the Oakland A's, according to Robert Murray. Prior to Friday's deal, the San Francisco Giants released Davis on Monday, per the San Francisco Chronicle. Davis became expendable once the Giants signed Matt Chapman, and after spending several days looking for a trade partner, San Francisco released him after nothing materialized.

Davis, who turns 31 in April, beat the Giants in arbitration last month, and was set to earn $6.9 million in 2024. Arbitration contracts are not guaranteed if the two sides go to a hearing, and San Francisco only owes him 30 days termination pay ($1.1 million) because they released him more than 15 days before Opening Day. Had the Giants released him within 15 days of Opening Day, they would have owed Davis 45 days of termination pay ($1.7 million).

J.D. Davis SF • 3B • #7 BA 0.248 R 61 HR 18 RBI 69 SB 1 View Profile

Last season, Davis slashed .248/.325/.413 with 18 home runs in 144 games. Oracle Park is a brutal park for power hitters, so it stands to reason he'll have chance to crack the 20-homer plateau with regular playing time. Davis has rated as a below-average defensive third baseman in his career. He also has experience at first base, and some in left field.

Chapman, who signed a three-year deal worth $54 million with two opt outs, will now take over as San Francisco's starting third baseman. Wilmer Flores will serve as the backup infielder and youngster Casey Schmitt seems ticketed for Triple-A. With Davis, the Giants had more righty-hitting third base types than one team could possibly need.

The Giants acquired Davis from the New York Mets in a lopsided trade at the 2022 deadline. San Francisco received Davis and three pitching prospects for Darin Ruf, who had a .413 OPS with the Mets and got released soon after Opening Day last year.