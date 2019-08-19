Oakland A's pitcher, who signed after viral video, strikes out the side in professional debut

Nathan Patterson's career is off to a nice start

A couple weeks ago, the Oakland Athletics raised eyebrows by signing Nathan Patterson to a minor-league deal. Patterson, a 23-year-old right-handed pitcher, went viral after hitting 96 mph in a Speed Pitch Challenge booth at Coors Field. Here's the video that was posted online by Patterson's brother, Christian, and has received more than 17,000 likes since being uploaded:

As noted by the New York Post, Patterson made his professional debut on Thursday as a member of Oakland's Arizona League squad -- the complex or instructional version, that is, and not the more popular and prospect-heavy Arizona Fall League. Patterson started the game and threw an inning against the Chicago Cubs affiliate, striking out all three batters he faced.

Last night was incredible and truly a blessing as I made my first professional outing. I’m not gonna lie, the nerves were flowing until I threw strike one. After that, I took a big deep breathe and realized all the hard work over the last year has prepared me for this moment. It could not have gone any better and I cannot thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches enough for the love and support. I still have a long ways to go and I love that aspect of this journey. It takes discipline, focus, and consistency day in and day out to be able to compete in professional baseball. I wake up everyday excited to get better and push myself beyond my own expectations. It’s amazing what can happen when you set a goal, take it one day at a time, knock down any barriers, and look back after a few months or years to see what you have accomplished. As @garyvee says “macro patience, micro speed!” #LFG

It's worth noting Patterson hadn't played organized ball since his high school days. As such, he's more physically mature than the 19- and 20-year-olds he's pitching against, but perhaps otherwise on par with them from a developmental perspective. 

Patterson isn't the first pitcher to sign a contract after going viral. Back in January, we brought you the story of Chris Nunn, a left-handed pitcher who is currently a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers Triple-A team. Like Patterson, Nunn became a commodity after lighting up a radar gun in a video that went viral. Unlike Patterson, Nunn had ample professional experience. 

Patterson may or may not be on his way to a lengthy professional career. Either way, at least he has a fun story to tell to his future grandchildren.

