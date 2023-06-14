Tuesday night will go down as the most eventful night of the season at RingCentral Coliseum. The Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to seven games with a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Tampa Bay Rays (OAK 2, TB 1). All seven wins have come against winning teams, and Oakland has the longest active winning streak in baseball.

Breakout slugger Brent Rooker tied the game with an RBI double in the seventh inning, then Carlos Pérez drove in the game-winning run with a fielder's choice ground ball in the eighth. Ramón Laureano stole third base to set up the winning run.

Following opener Shintaro Fujinami, rookie lefty Hogan Harris held the high-powered Rays to one run in seven innings to earn his second career big league win. Trevor May slammed the door in the ninth inning. With the win, the A's are 19-50 (.275) and no longer have the worst record in baseball. The Kansas City Royals now hold that distinction at 18-49 (.269).

The game on the field was secondary to the fans in the stands, however.

Oakland fans packed the Coliseum for a reverse boycott to show A's owner John Fisher and the world they care about the team and what the franchise could be with proper care. A season-high 27,759 fans showed up Tuesday, surpassing the 26,805 who showed up on Opening Day. The A's are averaging an MLB-worst 8,555 fans per game this season.

It was a surreal scene. A's crowds are known to be raucous -- the famed outfield drums returned Tuesday for the first time since April 20 -- and loud chants could be heard throughout the game, from "Sell the team!" to "Stay in Oakland!" to "F--- John Fisher!" At one point, Billie Joe Armstrong, lead singer of Green Day and an Oakland native, was shown on the scoreboard, and he used it as an opportunity start a "Sell the team!" chant.

The fans even coordinated their efforts. As planned, the crowd was silent for the first batter of the fifth inning to honor the team's 55 years in Oakland. Then they broke into the loudest "Sell the team!" chant of the night. Harris had to call catcher Shea Langeliers out to the mound because the crowd was so loud that he could not hear his PitchCom unit.

Fans organized a giveaway as part of the reverse boycott, and thanks to $27,000 in donations, they distributed kelly green shirts that said "SELL" across the chest. They were visible in every crowd shot during the NBC Sports California broadcast, including the traditional center-field angle. Every single pitch, there were the SELL shirts for the world to see. Here's the final out:

Tuesday's reverse boycott will not stop Fisher from moving the A's to Las Vegas. It was just an opportunity for a fan base that has been treated very poorly the last few years to make themselves heard, and to remind everyone Major League Baseball leaving Oakland is a genuinely bad thing for the sport. The A's need a new stadium, clearly, but they don't need to leave Oakland to get it.

A few hours prior to Tuesday's game the Nevada Senate approved a $380 million public funding package to help build the A's a new ballpark on the Las Vegas strip. It is not a done deal -- the A's still have several legislative steps ahead of them -- but it is expected all necessary approvals will be secured, and the Athletics will eventually leave Oakland for Las Vegas. And that is a damn shame.