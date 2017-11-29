Oakland A's sign free agent pitcher Yusmeiro Petit

Oakland A's sign free agent pitcher Yusmeiro Petit

The versatile righty gives the A’s some much needed pitching depth.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the A’s have signed RHP Yusmeiro Petit to a two year deal.

Petit has had some solid years in the bigs, pitching as both a starter and reliever in his 10 year career. As Rosenthal notes, that versatility will be big for the A’s, a club currently light on pitching.

Discuss!

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories