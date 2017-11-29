Oakland A's sign free agent pitcher Yusmeiro Petit

The versatile righty gives the A’s some much needed pitching depth.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the A’s have signed RHP Yusmeiro Petit to a two year deal.

Free-agent RHP Yusmeiro Petit in agreement with #Athletics on two-year, $10M deal with club option, according to his agent, Rafael Godoy. Pending physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2017

Petit has had some solid years in the bigs, pitching as both a starter and reliever in his 10 year career. As Rosenthal notes, that versatility will be big for the A’s, a club currently light on pitching.

Petit, 33, led major-league relievers with 91 1/3 innings last season. Finished with 2.76 ERA, averaging 10 strikeouts and 1.8 walks per nine. Versatility will prove valuable to #Athletics. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2017

Discuss!