Oakland A’s tender contracts to all their arbitration-eligible players

Khris Davis will likely make eight figures in 2018.

The Oakland A’s have tendered contracts to all of their arbitration-eligible players, the team announced Friday shortly before the afternoon deadline.

Oakland had eight eligible players to make decisions on, but one had been taken care of already — outfielder Jake Smolinski agreed to a $775,000 contract on Monday. The remaining seven still must hash out their salary figures over the next couple of months, or else go to an arbitration hearing to let a third party settle it. The A’s usually avoid the hearings, though they did have one with Khris Davis last year (Khrush won).

The full list of players, including salary estimates from MLB Trade Rumors:

OF Khris Davis ($11.1M)

($11.1M) SS Marcus Semien ($3.2M)

($3.2M) RHP Kendall Graveman ($2.6M)

($2.6M) RHP Blake Treinen ($2.3M)

($2.3M) RHP Chris Hatcher ($2.2M)

($2.2M) RHP Liam Hendriks ($1.9M)

($1.9M) C Josh Phegley ($1.1M)

($1.1M) OF Jake Smolinski (signed: $775,000)

Any of these players could still theoretically be traded, but one way or other they’re at least guaranteed to have contracts in 2018.

According to Baseball-Reference, Oakland’s payroll functionally stands at $53.8 million. That includes four guaranteed contracts (Lowrie, Joyce, Casilla, Smolinski), plus the arbitration estimates listed above, plus minimum salaries to fill out the 25-man roster. It does not yet include Yusmeiro Petit, whose signing isn’t yet official, but he will reportedly add $3.5M to the 2018 tally. (The B-Ref total will go up to about $56.6, with Petit replacing a generic pre-arb salary.)