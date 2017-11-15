Oakland A’s trade Ryon Healy to Mariners

As usual, the A’s get their offseason started early.

The Oakland A’s traded slugger Ryon Healy to the Mariners on Wednesday, the team announced. In return they received RHP Emilio Pagan and minor league infielder Alexander Campos.

The departure of Healy is no surprise, as he had publicly been on the trading block this winter. After a breakout rookie season in 2016, the 25-year-old suffered a relative sophomore slump this past year. Despite knocking 25 homers, he struggled to get on base and measured out as merely a league-average hitter, while providing little-to-nothing on defense as a DH, 1B, and occasional 3B. Overall he graded somewhere between replacement-level (0.2 fWAR) or marginally above (1.0 bWAR).

The A’s have a logjam of high-power, low-OBP bats at the corner/DH positions, and removing one from the equation opens the door to find a better lineup balance. Specifically, Khris Davis makes more sense at DH than in LF due to his poor throwing arm, and now there appear to be more at-bats available for him at that spot. Even if the A’s turn around and add another right-handed outfield bat, as has also been rumored, they still stand to improve the overall defensive and versatility on the roster.

Meanwhile, Oakland’s return package gives them their first step toward a necessary bullpen revamp. Emilio Pagan pitched 34 games for Seattle last year, with an impressive line that included a 3.22 ERA, more than a strikeout per inning, and a 7.0 K/BB. Most of his work came in middle relief, but he did convert 8-of-9 hold opportunities when tasked with protecting a lead (generally in the 7th inning). The righty throws a 94 mph fastball (tops 97) and frequently mixes in an 84 mph slider.

Minor details: Pagan will turn 27 early next season. He is from South Carolina, was drafted in the 10th round in 2013, and still has six years of team control. Here’s more from Lookout Landing, including GIFs and a full scouting report.

Pagan, 2017: 3.22 ERA, 50⅓ ip, 56 Ks, 8 BB, 7 HR, 3.28 FIP, 56.9% flyballs

The A’s also picked up 17-year-old Alexander Campos, who was Seattle’s top international signing of the last couple years according to Baseball America (signed for $575,000 out of Venezuela). MLB Pipeline ranked him 15th in the Mariners’ weak farm system, offering a scouting report that includes an “advanced defensive skill set at shortstop” and the potential to stay at that position long-term. In terms of offense, Pipeline talks about line drives, gap power, and on-base skills, in addition to speed. That profile earned him grades of 55 in speed, arm, and fielding, with a 50 Hit tool but only 35 for power.

Hot takes coming soon!