Oakland A’s unveil Top 50 players for 50th anniversary

The 50 best Oakland A’s, from 1968 to 2017.

The Oakland A’s announced their 50th anniversary team on Monday. The list includes the 50 greatest Oakland A’s players, as voted by fans in an online poll during the season. The top vote-getter was Rickey Henderson, obviously.

Here’s the full list. They’re organized by position, and then alphabetically within each group. There are six Hall of Famers: Fingers, Eckersley, Henderson, Hunter, Jackson, Thomas.

Starting pitchers

Vida Blue

Dallas Braden

Sonny Gray

Ken Holtzman

Tim Hudson

Catfish Hunter

Mark Mulder

Mike Norris

Blue Moon Odom

Dave Stewart

Bob Welch

Curt Young

Barry Zito

Relief pitchers

Sean Doolittle

Dennis Eckersley

Rollie Fingers

Catchers

Ray Fosse

Terry Steinbach

Kurt Suzuki

Gene Tenace

Stephen Vogt

1st Base

Jason Giambi

Scott Hatteberg

Mark McGwire

Frank Thomas

2nd Base

Mark Ellis

Mike Gallego

Dick Green

Tony Phillips

Shortstop

Bert Campaneris

Miguel Tejada

Walt Weiss

3rd Base

Sal Bando

Eric Chavez

Josh Donaldson

Carney Lansford

Left Field

Eric Byrnes

Yoenis Cespedes

Khris Davis

Rickey Henderson

Joe Rudi

Center Field

Coco Crisp

Dave Henderson

Dwayne Murphy

Billy North

Right Field

Jose Canseco

Jermaine Dye

Reggie Jackson

Josh Reddick

Nick Swisher

Not a bad list! Of course there will be disagreements on the margins, but the fans did a perfectly fine job here. The least represented position is shortstop, with only three names, but on the other hand Phillips was really a super-sub utilityman rather than a pure 2B. He spent a lot of time at both middle infield positions, so perhaps there are really 3.5 players listed at each of 2B and SS.

According to the team’s press release: “The 50th Anniversary team features a combined seven Most Valuable Player Awards, five Cy Youngs, three Rookies of the Year, 81 All-Star Game selections, 20 Gold Gloves, and 50 World Series rings as members of the Oakland A’s.” Here’s a neat video!

You voted! Introducing the 50th Anniversary team, the 50 greatest Oakland A’s players! We’ll celebrate this group throughout the 2018 season.



We’re also excited to announce the 50th Anniversary Pack, a smaller set of games that includes discount parking: https://t.co/RBcradHTNU pic.twitter.com/dCTyVGkBbl — Oakland Athletics ⚾️ (@Athletics) December 4, 2017

The best way to judge a list like this is to look at the top snubs. In September, Billy Frijoles previewed this topic and put together his version of the Top 50. Some names he voted for that didn’t make the final cut (in order of position):

Justin Duchscherer, Dan Haren, Rick Langford, Andrew Bailey, Grant Balfour, Chad Bradford, Rick Honeycutt, Brad Ziegler, Brandon Moss, Jack Cust, Tony Armas

And some other notables, who were either honorably mentioned in Billy’s post or brought up in the comments:

Bartolo Colon, Rich Harden, Mike Moore, Keith Foulke, Jason Isringhausen, Billy Koch, Huston Street, Jed Lowrie, Marco Scutaro, Eric Sogard, Wayne Gross, Mark Kotsay, Matt Stairs

Those are lots of good players and beloved names! There are probably a couple of tweaks I’d make to the Top 50 list, but honestly none of the snubs are egregious enough to get worked up about. At least, for the most part:

The fact that my name is NOT on this list will baffle me for ages!!! #WhoTheHellisSeanDoolittle? https://t.co/8KIMNam68n — John Axford (@JohnAxford) December 5, 2017

Axford didn’t make the list, but for what it’s worth he will presumably either direct or star in the next Hollywood movie about the A’s.

In terms of the more legit snubs:

Wtf — dan haren (@ithrow88) December 4, 2017

Awww.

Nice — dan haren (@ithrow88) December 4, 2017

Yay!

There are unlimited ways that online fan votes can go wrong, but this one turned out nicely. Well done, A’s fans!