Oakland A's will continue to pursue Kyler Murray after his commitment to football, report says

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy and on Monday declared that he wants to pursue professional football full-time. Normally that wouldn't draw any headlines, but Murray was the Oakland Athletics' first-round pick last June and signed a $4.66 million deal with the club. Mike Axisa has already detailed with Murray's decision means for the A's in the present.

For the future, however, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports the A's aren't ready to give up on Murray. As noted in Axisa's piece linked above, the A's retain Murray's rights on the baseball side. Also, Rosenthal points out the A's can sign Murray to a major-league deal if they so choose and they aren't constrained by a limit.

The intriguing scenario here is the A's waiting to see where Murray is drafted in the NFL and for how much he signs. NFL draft slots are bigger than baseball, but they are still capped. In Murray's situation, the A's are no longer capped. They can outspend any NFL team by however much they so choose.

Keep this in mind in the days after the NFL draft. We might well see Murray change his mind again, even if it feels like a long shot.

Murray, 21, hit .296/.398/.556 with 13 doubles, three triples, 10 homers, 47 RBI, 46 runs and 10 stolen bases in 51 games for the Sooners last spring. He also had four outfield assists. Many scouts believe he can be a five-tool star in the majors, which is obviously why the A's won't quit him just yet.