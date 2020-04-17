Oakland Athletics minor league manager taken off ventilator as he recovers from coronavirus

Webster Garrison, a former major-league player and current minor-league manager with the Oakland Athletics, has resumed breathing completely on his own and no longer requires a ventilator as he continues to recover from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), his fiance, Nikki Trudeaux wrote on Twitter. Garrison has been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana and required a ventilator for three weeks and one day up until Thursday.

"Webster Garrison is off the ventilator," Trudeaux wrote on Thursday. "He is still weak and can't say words. He's mumbling a little bit. That's expected with that tube down his throat for that length of time and also being on all those sedatives so long. However, being on a ventilator for three weeks and one day, he is now breathing 100% on his own and his oxygen saturation level is at 100%."

The A's announced in a statement last month that a member of their minor league coaching staff had tested positive for the virus, but did not officially identify Webster. On March 27, Trudeaux announced on Instagram that both she and Webster had tested positive for the virus.

Garrison, 54, has spent over two decades in the A's organization. He managed the Class A Stockton Ports in 2019, which was his second stint as the club's manager, and he was slated to manage the organization's rookie ball affiliate in the Arizona League this year. Webster appeared in five games with the A's in 1996.

Two Yankees minor leaguers and one Red Sox minor leaguer have tested positive for COVID-19. Two Cubs employees and a Reds employee have also tested positive for the virus. Because of the coronavirus, spring training was suspended last month and MLB's 2020 Opening Day has been pushed back to at least mid-May, and it could be moved back even further as the situation develops.