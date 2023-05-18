If you thought the news that the Athletics had plans to move to Las Vegas would put a stop to the constant drama surrounding their quest for a new yard and eventually a new home city was over, we're afraid we've got some bad news.

The latest in the saga was that the A's had agreed with Bally's Corporation to build a new ballpark on the Strip in the vicinity of Tropicana, a major resort close to well-known properties like MGM Grand and New York New York. Of course, this deal also requested $395 million in public financing from, basically, taxes.

Can anyone guess where we're headed next? I bet you can! Via The Nevada Independent:

Nevada lawmakers have not yet introduced legislation to bring the Oakland A's to Las Vegas because they are only willing to contribute up to $195 million in transferable tax credits for stadium construction funding, not the full $395 million the team is seeking, sources close to negotiations told The Nevada Independent Thursday. The amount the state will offer depends on how much money Clark County will offer in the form of county-issued bonds paid by taxes generated on the ballpark site. Sources added that lawmakers are discussing between $150 million and $195 million in transferable tax credits, but nothing is set in stone until the county details are finalized.

The A's have been going through this with the local governments in the Oakland area for years and their initial ask for a Las Vegas relocation was about $500 million in public financing.

The plan, at present, is for the A's to be in Vegas with a shiny, new ballpark in time for the 2027 season. Their lease for Oakland Coliseum runs through 2024, which means it's possible they'll end up playing in Las Vegas' Triple-A ballpark for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Of course, their move to Las Vegas is far from complete and the latest hurdle is the fight over how much they'll be able to get from the tax-paying public.