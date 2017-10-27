Odds for the next Yankees manager: Girardi's bench coach the favorite

The Yankees dismissed longtime manager Joe Girardi on Thursday, though dismissed is not the best way to put it. Girardi's contract expired following the 2017 season, so he wasn't fired and he didn't quit. The Yankees just aren't going to bring him back on a new contract.

There is no shortage of potential candidates to replace Girardi, so much so that the folks at BetOnline.ag have put together odds for the next Yankees manager. Here's the list:

Rob Thomson, Yankees bench coach: +500

+500 Al Pedrique, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders manager: +550

+550 Joe Espada, Yankees third base coach: +600

+600 Tony Pena, Yankees first base coach: +750

+750 Kevin Long, Mets hitting coach: +800

+800 Trey Hillman, SK Wyverns manager (Korea): +850

+850 Willie Randolph, former Mets manager: +1,000

+1,000 Pete Mackanin, Phillies front office: +1,000

+1,000 Larry Rothschild. Yankees pitching coach: +1,000

+1,000 Raul Ibanez, Dodgers front office: +1,100

+1,100 Don Mattingly, Marlins manager: +1,200

+1,200 Josh Paul, Yankees catching coordinator: +1,400

+1,400 Tim Naehring, Yankees front office: +1,500

+1,500 Jay Bell, High-A Tampa Yankees manager: +1,600

+1,600 Dusty Baker, former Nationals manager: +2,500

+2,500 Jason Giambi, former Yankee: +3,500

+3,500 Alex Rodriguez, former Yankee: +10,000

+10,000 David Ortiz, former Red Sox: +50,000



David Ortiz, eh? Can't say I see that happening. As a reminder, these odds tell you what you'll win for each $100 bet. So, for example, if you bet $100 on Thomson and he gets the job, you'd receive $500.

Paul and Bell are two good long shot bets. The Yankees are quite fond of both men and their leadership ability has been praised by those both inside and outside the organization. If nothing else, both figure to get serious consideration for the job.