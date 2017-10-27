Odds for the next Yankees manager: Girardi's bench coach the favorite
Ever feel like betting on a managerial search? Here's your chance
The Yankees dismissed longtime manager Joe Girardi on Thursday, though dismissed is not the best way to put it. Girardi's contract expired following the 2017 season, so he wasn't fired and he didn't quit. The Yankees just aren't going to bring him back on a new contract.
There is no shortage of potential candidates to replace Girardi, so much so that the folks at BetOnline.ag have put together odds for the next Yankees manager. Here's the list:
- Rob Thomson, Yankees bench coach: +500
- Al Pedrique, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders manager: +550
- Joe Espada, Yankees third base coach: +600
- Tony Pena, Yankees first base coach: +750
- Kevin Long, Mets hitting coach: +800
- Trey Hillman, SK Wyverns manager (Korea): +850
- Willie Randolph, former Mets manager: +1,000
- Pete Mackanin, Phillies front office: +1,000
- Larry Rothschild. Yankees pitching coach: +1,000
- Raul Ibanez, Dodgers front office: +1,100
- Don Mattingly, Marlins manager: +1,200
- Josh Paul, Yankees catching coordinator: +1,400
- Tim Naehring, Yankees front office: +1,500
- Jay Bell, High-A Tampa Yankees manager: +1,600
- Dusty Baker, former Nationals manager: +2,500
- Jason Giambi, former Yankee: +3,500
- Alex Rodriguez, former Yankee: +10,000
- David Ortiz, former Red Sox: +50,000
David Ortiz, eh? Can't say I see that happening. As a reminder, these odds tell you what you'll win for each $100 bet. So, for example, if you bet $100 on Thomson and he gets the job, you'd receive $500.
Paul and Bell are two good long shot bets. The Yankees are quite fond of both men and their leadership ability has been praised by those both inside and outside the organization. If nothing else, both figure to get serious consideration for the job.
