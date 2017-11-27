Off-season should heat up with more free-agent signings this week
Off-season should heat up with more free-agent signings this week
Morning news and notes for Monday, November 27, 2017
Here’s to a great week!
Tribe News
Slow news day :(
Around the League
- The Rangers signed Doug Fister to a one-year deal. Reports are that $4 million is guaranteed for the right-hander.
- It looks like the Rays are likely to trade both closer Alex Colome and starter Jake Odorizzi. #Small-MarketSadness
- Here’s a rundown on how to pull off a trade for Giancarlo Stanton.
- Could the Yankees’ bullpen get even better?
-
Rangers reportedly sign Doug Fister
Fister's deal with the Rangers is pending a physical
-
Ohtani's agent sends homework to teams
The agent for the Japanese phenom has seven specific questions as he weighs his options
-
Ex-Phillie Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez dies
Gonzalez was reportedly killed in a car crash in Cuba
-
Bargain MLB free agents on Black Friday
Our Black Friday FA shopping guide includes a starting pitcher, slugger, super sub, and re...
-
Black Friday 2017 deals: NBA, NHL, NFL
Get 15 percent off any order of more than $75 at CBS Sports Shop
-
2017 baseball holiday gift guide
Need a gift for someone who loves baseball? We're here to help as the holidays approach