Ohio high school baseball player hits for home run cycle in remarkable 10-RBI performance

Earlier this week Luke Borer, a junior at Perrysburg High School in Ohio, did something that has never before been done at the major league level -- he hit for the home run cycle.

Monday afternoon Borer swatted four home runs in a 22-14 win over Anthony Wayne High School. He had a solo homer, a two-run homer, a three-run homer, and a grand slam. The craziest part? They were the first four home runs of Borer's career!

Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade has the details:

"I still can't believe I even hit one. Those were the first four home runs of my high school career,' said Borer, a junior shortstop/pitcher who's batting .513 this season. "It's pretty surreal." On the first pitch of the game, Borer hit a lazy would-be pop out that the first baseman missed. The second pitch was the start of his home run bonanza. He hit a solo homer in his first at-bat; a three-run homer in his second; flew out to the second baseman in his third at-bat; hit a two-run shot in his fourth at-bat; a grand slam in his fifth at-bat; and popped out with the bases loaded in his sixth and final trip to the plate.

Here is some video of Borer's historic day:

Perrysburg HS Junior, Luke Borer, hit for a home run cycle tonight against AW.



1st AB: Solo HR

2nd AB: 3-Run HR

3rd AB: 2-Run HR

4th AB: Grand Slam



He finished 4-5 with 4 HR & 10 RBI’s. The 4-HR in a single game is 2nd best in OHSAA history. The 10-RBI is 10th best ever. pic.twitter.com/HniPadRdaK — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 16, 2019

No major league player has ever hit for the home run cycle, and, with the caveat record keeping was spotty back in the day, the home run cycle has only happened once in the minors and once at the Division I level. Former Cardinals minor leaguer Tyrone Horne hit for the home run cycle in a Double-A game in 1998, and his bat from that game is in the Hall of Fame.

At the collegiate level, Florida State's Marshall McDougall hit for the home run cycle as part of his record-shattering six-home run game against Maryland in 1999. McDougall set new NCAA single-game records in homers (six), RBI (16), and total bases (25) that day. Arkansas softball player Danielle Gibson hit for the home run cycle this past February.