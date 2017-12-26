Ohtani says goodbye to fans in Japan with 'final pitch' and updates injury status

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Angels made the deal of the offseason when they successfully wooed Japanese ace-slash-slugger Shohei Ohtani to Anaheim. Ohtani rejected larger financial offers elsewhere to join the Halos, who will pay him slightly more than $2 million on a signing bonus.

On Monday, Ohtani bid farewell to his fans in Japan with a going away news conference held at the Sapporo Dome, home of the Nippon Ham Fighters, his team from 2013-17. The Associated Press has some details of the news conference:

The star pitcher and hitter wore an Angels jersey to his news conference. He opened with an introduction in English, saying: "Long time, no see. I'm Shohei Ohtani. Welcome to my press conference. Please enjoy." The Sapporo Dome crowd erupted in laughter and applause.

At one point during the farewell ceremony, Ohtani made his departure official by throwing a ceremonial "final pitch" in front of all the fans in attendance. Check it out:

This past season Ohtani hit .332/.403/.540 with eight home runs in 231 plate appearances while throwing 25 1/3 innings with a 3.20 ERA. He was hampered by nagging ankle and quad problems all season, hence the light workload. A year ago Ohtani hit .322/.416/.588 with 22 homers and threw 140 innings with a 1.86 ERA en route to being named league MVP.

The ankle injury was bad enough to require surgery in October, and on top of that, Ohtani received a preventative platelet-rich plasma injection in his elbow recently to help treat a first degree sprain. All 30 clubs knew about the elbow procedure before the bidding started. It was no secret.

Ohtani did address his ankle and elbow issues at Monday's conference. From the Kyodo News:

"My condition is good. I'm playing catch a fair amount," said Ohtani, who on Oct. 12 had surgery to remove a bone spur in his right ankle. "It was said I was progressing too fast -- that it's OK to take it a little more slowly. I want to be ready for spring training after coordinating this (rehab) with the trainers over there."

The Angels are due to open spring training on Feb. 13, when pitchers and catchers report. The club plans to let Ohtani pitch and hit, so they'll have to sit down and figure out a schedule that works. They want to get as much out of Ohtani as possible, both on the mound and at the plate, though they don't want to overload him either. Rest and recovery time is important.

The consensus is Ohtani, who is still only 23, has far more upside on the mound. There are concerns about the length of his swing and contact trouble in Japan, though his left-handed power is legit.