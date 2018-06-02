One day after losing Mookie Betts, Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on the disabled list
Pedroia's surgically repaired left knee is acting up
The first-place Boston Red Sox are now down two key players.
One day after placing Mookie Betts on the 10-day DL with an abdominal strain, the team placed Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day DL with left knee inflammation Saturday, it was announced.
Pedroia had surgery on his left knee over the winter and made his season debut just last week. He went 1 for 11 in three games before knee soreness forced him to sit out the last three games. Now he's on the disabled list.
The Betts injury is not considered a long-term concern. He pulled a muscle and needs to rest. A common baseball injury, that is. In Pedroia's case, he has been having knee problems for years now, and soreness and inflammation in the surgically repaired joint is an ongoing concern. The knee is something that will have to be managed the rest of his career.
Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez give the Red Sox coverage at second base -- Holt is hitting a robust .310/.384/.448 so far this season -- though losing both Betts and Pedroia puts a strain on Boston's offense. The team is hopeful Betts will return when his 10 days on the disabled list are up. Pedroia's timetable is unclear.
The Red Sox are currently 39-19 and in first place in the AL East. They are a half-game up on the New York Yankees even though the Yankees have the edge in winning percentage.
