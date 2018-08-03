One stat shows how impressive Mariners' Edwin Diaz has been, and it's not his MLB-leading saves total
The Mariners closer leads the majors in saves and appearances without rest
The Seattle Mariners will enter play on Friday night a half-game behind the Oakland Athletics in the hunt for the American League's second wild card. The Mariners can blame plenty for a skid that has seen them go 10-15 since a brilliant June.
One person they can't blame is closer Edwin Diaz, whose remarkable season is even better when viewed with additional context.
A first-time All-Star last month, Diaz has a 2.04 ERA to go with a 5.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 40 saves in 53 appearances. He is the majors' leader in saves, with seven more than Boston's Craig Kimbrel and nine more than the National League leader. Diaz's catbird position makes sense: he's been afforded ample save opportunities given the Mariners' propensity for playing close games. The part that goes ignored is how often he's been forced to pitch without rest.
Diaz has appeared in 21 games this season on zero days' rest, the most in the majors. Just eight other pitchers have made 15 such appearances, and no others have topped 20. (Sergio Romo has 19 and could get there on any given day.)
The top of the leaderboard isn't littered with closers, either. Diaz has more saves than the next five pitchers combined -- a group that includes teammate Alex Colome, who opened the year closing for the Tampa Bay Rays.
When Diaz has appeared without rest, he's been as unhittable as usual. Perhaps more so, even. Diaz has held opponents to a .153/.208/.208 line, or a .416 OPS, without a day of rest. That figure is better than his overall OPS against this season, and is about 82 percent better than the league average in that split, per Baseball-Reference. If Diaz is tired, he doesn't show it -- or hasn't yet, anyway.
There's no telling how the next two months will play out for the Mariners. But that they're currently in the hunt for a playoff berth is due in no small part to the indefatigable Diaz, who has earned some rest -- and, perhaps, down-ballot consideration on Cy Young Award ballots.
