Miami Marlins right-hander Eury Pérez will return to a big-league mound on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker) for the first time since Sept. 20, 2023. Pérez, of course, underwent Tommy John surgery and had an internal brace installed in April 2024.

"It will definitely be emotional," Pérez told MLB.com through interpreter Luis Dorante Jr. "I'm very excited, but a little bit nervous, too. It has been a while for me. I've been away from the field. I'm just looking forward to competing and doing the best I can. It has been a long time."

Pérez, 22, appeared to be a star on the rise during his initial introduction to the big leagues. In 19 starts, he amassed a 3.15 ERA (149 ERA+) and a 3.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions were worth an estimated 2.7 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations, and he finished seventh in the 2023 National League Rookie of the Year Award voting (the Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll won that year).

Pérez has made eight rehab appearances this season, posting a 1.99 ERA and a 2.70 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Notably, he's shown similar fastball velocity (averaging 97.6 mph and topping out at 99.9 mph) while incorporating some tweaks to his arsenal. Pérez has not only added a sinker, he's also tweaked his curveball so it now more closely resembles a sweeper. He's continued to throw his four-seamer, changeup, and gyro slider.

The Marlins will enter Monday's game (MIA -118, PIT -102, over/under 8, per BetMGM) with a 24-39 record on the season, giving them the second-worst record in the NL and the third-worst record in the majors, ahead of only the Chicago White Sox and the Colorado Rockies.