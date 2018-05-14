Ongoing legal issues expected to prevent A's catcher from going to Toronto for Blue Jays series

Later this week, when the Oakland Athletics head to Toronto for a four-game series with the Blue Jays, catcher Bruce Maxwell will likely head to Nashville.

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Maxwell's ongoing legal issues are expected to prevent him from crossing the border and joining the team in Canada. He'll likely instead report to the team's Triple-A affiliate in Nashville so the A's can add another catcher.

Here are more details from Slusser:

Because Maxwell has not been sentenced following his April 13 plea agreement and the original charges include a gun enhancement, he is considered ineligible for entry under Canadian immigration guidelines.

Maxwell was arrested on aggravated assault charges in October after he pulled a gun on a food delivery person. He reached a plea agreement last month, in which he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a class 6 undesignated offense. Maxwell was placed on probation and is required to complete community service. His formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 4.

MLB could still discipline Maxwell under the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. It is unlikely commissioner Rob Manfred's office will complete their investigation and hand down discipline prior to the June 4 hearing, however. Maxwell could be suspended under the policy.

If Maxwell is indeed unable to enter Canada, the A's are expected to send him to Triple-A and call up another catcher to back up Jonathan Lucroy for the weekend. MLB's rules stipulate players must spend at least 10 days in the minors before being recalled, so Maxwell will have to wait another week to rejoin the Athletics after the team leaves Toronto.

Maxwell, 27, is hitting .211 with 3 RBI in 41 plate appearances so far this season. He gained notoriety last season when he became the first and thus far only MLB to kneel during the national anthem.