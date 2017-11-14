Open Thread for Celebration of Halladay’s Life
Open Thread for Celebration of Halladay’s Life
Sportsnet is going to broadcast the Celebration of Life for Roy Halladay. The Ceremony will start at 4:00 Eastern. Sportsnet will start their coverage at 3:00 Eastern.
His family has said, in lieu of flowers they would appreciate donations to:
Halladay Family Foundation
c/o The Giving Back Fund
5757 W. Century Blvd., Suite 41
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The foundation supports youth sports programs and animal welfare programs. Considering all the enjoyment I’ve had watching Halladay pitch, a donation seems like the least I can do.
I really don’t want to intrude on his families grief. I hope Sportsnet doesn’t linger too long on shots of his kids and his wife. They deserve their privacy.
