Open Thread for Celebration of Halladay’s Life

Sportsnet is going to broadcast the Celebration of Life for Roy Halladay. The Ceremony will start at 4:00 Eastern. Sportsnet will start their coverage at 3:00 Eastern.

His family has said, in lieu of flowers they would appreciate donations to:

Halladay Family Foundation

c/o The Giving Back Fund

5757 W. Century Blvd., Suite 41

Los Angeles, CA 90045

The foundation supports youth sports programs and animal welfare programs. Considering all the enjoyment I’ve had watching Halladay pitch, a donation seems like the least I can do.

I really don’t want to intrude on his families grief. I hope Sportsnet doesn’t linger too long on shots of his kids and his wife. They deserve their privacy.