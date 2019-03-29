Opening Day 2019: Bryce Harper explains decision to wear Phillie Phanatic cleats on: 'Why not?'

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper wasn't in all red and white for his Phillies debut. No, as Philadelphia's new $330 million right fielder took his new home field for the first time Thursday afternoon, it was impossible not to notice his footwear.

We feeling Bryce's Phanatic cleats or nah? pic.twitter.com/AUjuvpiW6y — Cut4 (@Cut4) March 28, 2019

Yes, those are bright green cleats featuring the Phillie Phanatic. Harper paid homage to one of the franchise's most legendary figures and endeared himself to the Philadelphia fan base even more before his first official at-bat in Philly.

His reasoning for going with the eye-catching spikes: Why not?

"Thought it'd be cool. Why not? Just bring some fun to the game," Harper said following the Phillies' 10-4 rout of the Braves. "The Phanatic is always happy and smiling."

Harper has an endorsement deal with Under Armour, so it's not too hard for him to get signature and customized cleats made for big moments.

But you'd be a fool if you thought that those extremely green cleats were the only mascot-inspired fashion choice the 26-year-old made during one of the most noteworthy days of his career. Harper strolled into work for his first home game at Citizens Bank Park in a shirt featuring illustrations depicting the Phantic and fellow brightly colored fur-laden Philadelphia cult hero Gritty, recreating a scene from Pulp Fiction.

"Bryce Harper showed up for his first Phillies game in a Gritty shirt," is a factual sentence that fills the hearts of Philadelphia fans with immense joy and also would've been a completely bizarre thing to hear just seven months ago. Truly promising times for Philadelphia sports fans.

Anyway, Bryce Harper was just about the only Phille who didn't do much at the plate in the team's three-homer barrage against Atlanta. But 0 for 3 with the bat and 2 for 2 with mascot fashion picks is still a solid Opening Day in my book.