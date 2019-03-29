Opening Day 2019: Bryce Harper explains decision to wear Phillie Phanatic cleats on: 'Why not?'
They weren't his only mascot-related fashion choice of the day
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper wasn't in all red and white for his Phillies debut. No, as Philadelphia's new $330 million right fielder took his new home field for the first time Thursday afternoon, it was impossible not to notice his footwear.
Yes, those are bright green cleats featuring the Phillie Phanatic. Harper paid homage to one of the franchise's most legendary figures and endeared himself to the Philadelphia fan base even more before his first official at-bat in Philly.
His reasoning for going with the eye-catching spikes: Why not?
"Thought it'd be cool. Why not? Just bring some fun to the game," Harper said following the Phillies' 10-4 rout of the Braves. "The Phanatic is always happy and smiling."
Harper has an endorsement deal with Under Armour, so it's not too hard for him to get signature and customized cleats made for big moments.
But you'd be a fool if you thought that those extremely green cleats were the only mascot-inspired fashion choice the 26-year-old made during one of the most noteworthy days of his career. Harper strolled into work for his first home game at Citizens Bank Park in a shirt featuring illustrations depicting the Phantic and fellow brightly colored fur-laden Philadelphia cult hero Gritty, recreating a scene from Pulp Fiction.
"Bryce Harper showed up for his first Phillies game in a Gritty shirt," is a factual sentence that fills the hearts of Philadelphia fans with immense joy and also would've been a completely bizarre thing to hear just seven months ago. Truly promising times for Philadelphia sports fans.
Anyway, Bryce Harper was just about the only Phille who didn't do much at the plate in the team's three-homer barrage against Atlanta. But 0 for 3 with the bat and 2 for 2 with mascot fashion picks is still a solid Opening Day in my book.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six things to know from MLB Opening Day
Here is everything you need to know about baseball's Opening Day
-
LIVE updates: 2019 MLB Opening Day
Here is everything you need to know about Opening Day 2019
-
Harper Era gets underway in Philly
This was the first of what could be 2,106 regular season games for Harper in red pinstripe...
-
Dodgers set Opening Day record for HRs
Los Angeles sluggers turned baseball's Opening Day into a home run derby
-
Phils show off potent lineup in opener
This Phillies lineup is going to be a lot of fun in 2019
-
Under-the-radar Reds additions pay off
The Reds' opening day heroes: Jose Iglesias and Derek Dietrich