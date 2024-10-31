For the eighth time in franchise history, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 5 on Wednesday night. The Dodgers erased a 5-0 deficit to claim the title in thrilling fashion. The win over the Yankees capped off a 2024 MLB Playoffs run that also saw the Dodgers eliminate the Padres and Mets on the way to a championship. Now, Dodgers fans will have an opportunity to celebrate a dominant championship season with brand-new Dodgers World Series championship gear.

Freddie Freeman was named World Series MVP after homering in the first four games, becoming only the second player in World Series history (George Springer) to accomplish that feat in a single Fall Classic. He and his teammates celebrated in style with officially-branded 2024 World Championship t-shirts and hats, which you can buy now at Fanatics.

This is the second title in five years for the Dodgers and with superstars like Freeman, Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts locked up long-term, Angelenos everywhere are hoping that this is the start of a dynasty. Fanatics is a leader in MLB apparel that sells everything you need to show where your loyalties lie. So if you're looking to celebrate the Dodgers' 2024 World Series triumph, check out all the latest Dodgers World Series gear here.

