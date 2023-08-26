Orioles closer Félix Bautista left Friday night's game in the ninth inning. He had already recorded two outs and had run the count to 2-2 on Michael Toglia. The Orioles were looking to close down a comeback victory over the Rockies and their All-Star closer was one strike away from getting that done. Instead, Bautista got a visit from the Orioles' athletic trainer and departed the game.

The Orioles would win, 5-4, but the mood was a bit less festive in light of the concerns over Bautista. The initial word from the clubhouse (via Roch Kubatko) is arm discomfort for Bautista. He's getting tests on it and we'll presumably know more Saturday.

With the win on Friday, the Orioles move to 80-48 on the season. They are just the second team this season to reach 80 wins, an utterly remarkable achievement. Bautista has done an awful lot of heavy lifting in the bullpen, too.

Friday marked Bautista's 56th appearance this season. He has a 1.48 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 61 innings. He's saved 33 games in 39 chances. Friday was supposed to be his 40th chance, but the injury forced removal before he had a chance to close the game.

If Bautista does miss time, it's likely fellow All-Star reliever Yennier Cano would take over as the team's primary closer. He's also been amazing this season, but the Orioles are most dangerous when they have the duo of Bautista and Cano finishing games. Losing one of them puts extra burden on the rest of the bullpen, which isn't quite as stellar as those two.

With the Orioles win and Rays loss on Friday, the Orioles now have a three-game lead in the AL East.