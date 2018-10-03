Orioles' Buck Showalter reportedly not returning as manager next season
After losing a franchise record 115 games, the O's are reportedly letting Showalter go
Baltimore Orioles are relieving Buck Showalter of his managerial duties after his contract expired at the end of the 2018 season, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Showalter's is not expected to return to Baltimore in any capacity in the organization.
This season, the Orioles were eliminated from the American League East race on Aug. 10, which tied 1932 Boston Red Sox and 1962 New York Mets for the earliest date a team has been eliminated from a division or league race. The team also lost a franchise record 115 games, four more than the 1939 St. Louis Browns' total of 111 for the most in franchise history.
During Showalter's nine-year tenure in Baltimore, his record is 669-664 with three postseason appearances, including an American League East division title in 2014. Prior to his time in Baltimore, Showalter managed the New York Yankees, (1992-1995), Arizona Diamondbacks (1998-2000) and Texas Rangers (2003-2006). He has been named manager of the year three times, in 1994, 2004 and 2014.
