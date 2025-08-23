Baltimore Orioles left-hander Cade Povich is the latest MLB player to call out a fan for sending death threats to him and his family over his performance on the field. The Houston Astros tagged Povich for six runs in 4 ⅔ innings Friday night (HOU 10, BAL 7).

"I understand that I may not have performed or have gotten the results that I, my team, or many fans may have wanted so I get the frustration," Povich wrote on social media. "Say what you want about me in that regard. However, going out of your way to DM my wife is unacceptable and what is shown in this image is crossing the line. Me, or especially my wife, should not have to worry about our safety in the public, nonetheless church, because of how I perform on the mound.

"I'm coming on here to say something about this because I know my family is not alone. This stuff does not belong in the game."

Now 25, Povich is in his second big-league season. He has a 5.13 ERA in 15 starts and two relief appearances.

Povich is only the second player to call out fans for death threats within the last week. Seattle Mariners lefty Tayler Saucedo posted similar messages targeting him and his girlfriend following a rough outing against the Philadelphia Phillies. He surrendered five runs and recorded only one out.

Back in May, Astros righty Lance McCullers Jr. received death threats following a poor outing and there was enough concern that law enforcement got involved. Astros owner Jim Crane hired 24-hour security for McCullers, his wife, and their two young daughters. Police later determined the threats were made by an intoxicated gambler.

These incidents are hardly isolated. Threats against athletes and their families -- all athletes, not only baseball players -- have been on the rise thanks to social media and the legalization of sports betting in 38 states and Washington, D.C.