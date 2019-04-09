Orioles' Chris Davis, now 0 for his last 46, ties MLB record for ineffectiveness at the plate
The slugger has made history for a rather embarrassing reason
Orioles first baseman Chris Davis has made history of the dubious nature. After starting Monday's game 0 for 2, he is now zero for his last 46 going back to last Sept. 14. He still has time to break the record or remain merely tied for it, depending upon how things go the rest of this game. We'll update when it happens.
As things stand, the longest ever droughts between hits for position players.
- Chris Davis, 2018-19: 0 for 46
- Eugenio Velez, 2010-11: 0 for 46
- Bill Bergen, 1909: 0 for 45
- Dave Campbell, 1973: 0 for 45
- Craig Counsell, 2011: 0 for 45
Davis was an All-Star and finished third in AL MVP voting in 2013, when he led the majors with 52 homers and 138 RBI. He also got MVP votes in 2015, when he led the majors with 47 homers. The following offseason the Orioles agreed to sign him for seven years and $161 million.
Last season, Davis hit .168/.243/.296 (50 OPS+) with -2.8 WAR. I don't think we need to list his slash line this season.
Davis has cleared well over $100 million in his career and has a lot more coming, but money doesn't buy happiness. It's hard to not feel sorry for Chris Davis the human being right now. Hopefully he gets a hit soon.
