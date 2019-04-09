Orioles' Chris Davis, with 0-for-47 slump, breaks MLB record for ineffectiveness at the plate

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis has made history of a dubious nature. After starting Monday's game 0 for 3, he stretched his hitless streak to 47 at-bats. Davis finished the game 0 for 4 and has not had a hit since last Sept. 14. The extended slump gave Davis sole possession of the MLB record for most consecutive at-bats by a position player without a hit.

What's especially soul-crushing for Davis is that he's lined out his first three times in Monday's game against Oakland. Each time he hit it hard and it was just right at an outfielder. In his fourth at-bat, he struck out looking.

As things stand, the longest ever droughts between hits for position players.

Chris Davis, 2018-19: 0 for 48 Eugenio Velez, 2010-11: 0 for 46 Bill Bergen, 1909: 0 for 45 Dave Campbell, 1973: 0 for 45 Craig Counsell, 2011: 0 for 45

Davis was an All-Star and finished third in AL MVP voting in 2013, when he led the majors with 52 homers and 138 RBI. He also got MVP votes in 2015, when he led the majors with 47 homers. The following offseason the Orioles agreed to sign him for seven years and $161 million.

Last season, Davis hit .168/.243/.296 (50 OPS+) with -2.8 WAR. I don't think we need to list his slash line this season.

Davis has cleared well over $100 million in his career and has a lot more coming, but money doesn't buy happiness. It's hard to not feel sorry for Chris Davis the human being right now. Hopefully he gets a hit soon.