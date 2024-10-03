Orioles rookie left fielder Colton Cowser was forced to exit Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Royals an inning after taking a pitch off the hand while swinging. He was batting with the bases loaded in the fifth inning and was charged with a swing, striking out instead of bringing a run home with an HBP. Cowser initially stayed in the game before being replaced by Heston Kjerstad.

After the game, the Orioles announced that Cowser suffered a broken left hand.

If there's any silver lining to the Orioles being swept out of the playoffs for a second straight year and also having a key player suffer an injury, it's that there's plenty of time before spring training for Cowser to fully heal. Absent some major setbacks, this injury should not affect his 2025 season.

Cowser, 24, has a good shot to win AL Rookie of the Year this season. In 153 games, he hit .242/.321/.447 (123 OPS+) with 24 doubles, three triples, 24 homers, 69 RBI, 77 runs, nine steals and 3.1 WAR.

The Orioles emerged from a massive rebuild to make the playoffs two straight years, winning 101 games last year and 91 this time around. Last year, they were swept in three games in the ALDS by the Rangers and this time lost two straight to the Royals to be sent packing.