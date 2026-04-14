An interleague matchup on Tuesday's MLB schedule has the Baltimore Orioles hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks. Baltimore (9-7) has won three in a row and defeated the Dbacks, 9-7, on Monday. Arizona (9-8) is 9-5 since dropping its first three games of the season to the defending champion Dodgers. Merrill Kelly, who was 12-9 with a 3.52 ERA in 2025, will make his first start of the year for Arizona after beginning the year on the IL, while Trevor Rogers (2-0, 1.89 ERA) takes the mound for the O's.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. ET from Orioles Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Arizona won two of three matchups last season. The latest Diamondbacks vs. Orioles odds list Baltimore as the -163 favorite on the money line (risk $163 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Orioles vs. Diamondbacks picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Diamondbacks vs. Orioles predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Diamondbacks vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Orioles vs. Diamondbacks:

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles money line Orioles -163, Diamondbacks +136 Diamondbacks vs. Orioles over/under 8.5 runs Diamondbacks vs. Orioles run line Orioles -1.5 (+131) Diamondbacks vs. Orioles picks See picks at SportsLine Diamondbacks vs. Orioles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Orioles vs. Diamondbacks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Diamondbacks vs. Orioles, the model is going Over 8.5 total runs in over/under betting. After Monday's contest eclipsed the total, the Over is 10-6-1 for Arizona this season and is 9-7 for Baltimore. The total is even more heavily slanted towards the Over in recent games. Four of the last five Orioles contests have surpassed the total, while the Over is 4-2 over the Dbacks' last six games.

While both probable starters are solid, eventually the game will be turned over to the bullpens. In Monday's game, the relievers combined to allow 10 ER as 16 total runs went on the scoreboard. Multiple batters are forecasted to feast off the pitchers in this game, as Gunnar Henderson, Pete Alonso, Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte are all projected to have over 1.6 total bases. The model sees 9.3 runs scored on average. Get the Orioles vs. Diamondbacks money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. Orioles picks

After simulating every pitch of Orioles vs. Dbacks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dbacks vs. Orioles, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.