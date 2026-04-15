An interleague rubber match on Wednesday's MLB schedule has the Baltimore Orioles hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona (10-8) prevailed in Tuesday's matchup, 4-3, after dropping Monday's series opener to the O's. Baltimore (9-8) saw its three-game win streak come to an end in Tuesday's defeat. Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0, 0.50 ERA) will get the start for the Diamondbacks, while Kyle Bradish (1-2, 5.27 ERA) will head to the mound for the Orioles. This will be the last meeting of the season between the two, unless they meet in the World Series.

First pitch is at 12:35 p.m. ET from Orioles Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. These teams have split their eight matchups since the 2024 season. The latest Diamondbacks vs. Orioles odds list Baltimore as the -158 favorite on the money line (risk $158 to win $100), while the over/under for total runs is 9. Before making any Orioles vs. Diamondbacks picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Diamondbacks vs. Orioles predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Diamondbacks vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Orioles vs. Diamondbacks:

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles money line Orioles -158, Diamondbacks +132 Diamondbacks vs. Orioles over/under 9 runs Diamondbacks vs. Orioles run line Orioles -1.5 (+133) Diamondbacks vs. Orioles picks See picks at SportsLine Diamondbacks vs. Orioles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Orioles vs. Diamondbacks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Diamondbacks vs. Orioles, the model is going Over 9 total runs in over/under betting. Arizona is coming off a Tuesday win, which is notable for the total as the Over is 6-2-1 for the Dbacks following a victory. Likewise, coming off a defeat has trended Baltimore to high-scoring games. The Over sports a 5-2 record for the O's in their games following a loss.

There's been an average of 11.5 runs scored in the first two games of this series, and the probable starters on Wednesday indicate double-digit total runs are within reach again. Rodriguez is off to a good start, but he had ERAs over 5.00 each of the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Bradish has had anything but a good beginning to the year as he's yet to record a quality start across three outings and enters in with a 5.27 ERA. The SportsLine model forecasts 10.1 runs scored on average. Get the Orioles vs. Diamondbacks money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. Orioles picks

After simulating every pitch of Orioles vs. Dbacks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dbacks vs. Orioles, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.