Orioles give up 'Little League home run' on hilarious throwing error, still come back for upset win over Astros

The Orioles are quite entertaining, for better or for worse

Say what you want about the 2019 Orioles but they are not usually boring. It's been an entertaining season in Baltimore -- sometimes for better, but more often for worse. 

Take, for example, the ending to Sunday's game at Camden Yards. After entering the day as +400 underdogs following their 23-2 dismantling at the hands of the Astros on Saturday, the Orioles took a a 5-4 lead into the ninth inning against Houston on Sunday. 

Then, things went predictably awry, and they did so in hilarious fashion.

With runners on first and second, Michael Brantley hit a rope into the right field corner and it turned into a three-run, go-ahead "Little League home run" thanks to an astonishing throwing error from O's right fielder Anthony Santander.

If you're a bit perplexed as to what happened when Santander disappeared into that corner for a few seconds, well...

That comical whoopsie allowed Brantley to come all the way around and give the 'Stros a 7-5 lead in the final inning, and it looked like the Orioles were destined for yet another embarrassing defeat. Those who laid the big price to take Houston breathed a sigh of relief. 

HOWEVER!

Against all odds, the lowly O's rallied back in the ninth inning and managed to win on the strength of a two-run, walk-off bomb from Rio Ruiz.

That home run came with Baltimore down to its final strike. It was about as dramatic a final frame as you could ever hope for as a fan -- even if it made Astros faithful and bettors sick to their stomachs. 

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories