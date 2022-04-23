Orioles ace lefty John Means announced on Saturday that he'll undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Means shared the news on Twitter:

Means was removed from his second start of the season on April 13 after 51 pitches because of forearm discomfort. It was quickly apparent that Means, even under a best-case scenario, would miss significant time. Subsequent tests then revealed the need for reconstruction of his ulnar collateral ligament, i.e., Tommy John surgery.

The typical recovery period for the procedure is 12 to 15 months, which means that Means, barring setbacks, should be able to pitch at some point during the 2023 season.

Means, who turns 29 on Sunday, has been a very effective starter since joining the Orioles' rotation on a full-time basis in 2019. He entered Wednesday's outing with a career ERA of 3.80 ERA (123 ERA+) and a 1.09 WHIP with 306 strikeouts in 352 2/3 innings. Beyond the strong numbers, Means has provided the otherwise dismal Baltimore rotation with stability at the front end.

Means missed about six weeks last season due to a shoulder injury and also struggled with arm fatigue during the abbreviated 2020 season. However, this marks the first time that he's been faced with elbow problems.

The former 11th-rounder out of West Virginia University is on target for free agency after the 2024 season.