Orioles' Kevin Gausman to wear No. 34 to honor fellow Colorado native Roy Halladay

Gausman says he grew up idolizing Halladay, and was inspired by him growing up

Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman is making a change to honor Roy Halladay next season. The righty, who wore No. 37 last year, is changing to No. 34 in honor of the fellow Colorado native. Gausman released a tweet about the change, in which he said that he intended to honor Halladay "both on and off the field."

Gausman said that he felt a bond with Halladay due to the rarity of MLB players being born in Colorado. He also said that in spite of the tragedy of losing a player and, indeed, a person like Halladay, he counted himself as lucky to have seen what Halladay did. Less than 100 players have hailed from Colorado, so Gausman said that he felt a sort of bond (a "fraternity" as he called it) with Halladay.

It will be a somber beginning of the season for Major League Baseball this year, that much is inevitable. However, Gausman seems to want to focus on the positives surrounding Halladay -- specifically celebrating his achievements. Donning someone's number is a small gesture, but it indicates the utmost respect. That respect is something that Halladay commanded to everyone that watched him on and off the field.

