The Baltimore Orioles entered Tuesday a half game back of the New York Yankees in the race for the American League East crown. It's to be seen if the Orioles can overtake the Yankees and win consecutive division titles for the first time in a half century, but in the short term they'll have to go at it without one of their top deadline additions.

That's because the Orioles placed right-hander Zach Eflin on the injured list on Tuesday because of right shoulder inflammation. Baltimore also placed lefty Keegan Akin on the paternity list and, in a pair of corresponding moves, recalled left-hander Cade Povich and righty Dillon Tate from Triple-A Norfolk.

Eflin, 30, has started four times for Baltimore since being acquired at the deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays. He amassed a 2.13 ERA (180 ERA+) and a 12.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio in those games, improving his seasonal marks to a 105 ERA+ and a 7.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the process.

The Orioles have not yet announced who will take Eflin's scheduled start on Wednesday.

While the Orioles are hopeful that Eflin won't miss much more time than his IL stint requires, you can excuse anyone living in the Baltimore city limits for being over the premise of another injury to a starting pitcher. The Orioles have been hit hard in that area throughout the season, even now operating without Kyle Bradish, John Means, Grayson Rodriguez, and Tyler Wells.

Nevertheless, the Orioles have managed to post the seventh-best rotation ERA in the majors thanks to outstanding seasons from ace Corbin Burnes and the aforementioned Rodriguez, as well as surprisingly competent work from journeyman right-hander Albert Suárez. One pitcher who hasn't delivered yet? Fellow deadline addition Trevor Rogers, who now has a 7.11 ERA in his first four starts with Baltimore.

The Orioles will continue their series against the New York Mets on Tuesday evening.