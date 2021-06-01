The Baltimore Orioles are at the lowest point in what is now Year 4 of their scorched earth rebuild. On Monday, the Orioles fell to the Minnesota Twins in 10 innings (MIN 3, BAL 2) to extend their losing streak to 14 games. It is MLB's longest losing streak since the Houston Astros lost 15 straight in Sept. 2013, the third year of their deep rebuild.

"It's been tough last couple weeks, but we're trying to keep our head up and trying to keep playing hard," O's slugger Ryan Mountcastle told reporters, including the Associated Press, following Monday's game. "We've been in a lot of close games and we've just got to try to turn the page and move on to the next one and hopefully win tomorrow."

Mountcastle is correct that the O's have played a lot of close games during the losing streak (seven of the 14 games were decided by no more than two runs), but a loss is a loss, and the 14-game losing streak is the second longest in franchise history. Here are the team's longest losing streaks since the St. Louis Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Orioles in 1954:

21 games (April 4-28, 1988) 14 games and counting (May 18, 2021 to present) 14 games (Aug. 11-15, 1954) 13 games (Sept. 17-30, 2009) Multiple 12-game losing streaks, most recently in 2004

The 21-game losing streak is, of course, the club's infamous 0-21 start to the 1988 season. The O's went 54-107 that year. Including the Browns years, the 21-gamer is the only losing streak in franchise history longer than the club's current losing streak. Ouch.

It should be noted the Orioles were not alone for much of this losing streak misery. The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday (ARI 9, STL 2) to snap their losing streak at 13 games. The O's and D-Backs are in a race for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft.

Baltimore will look to halt its losing streak at 14 games Tuesday night against the Twins. Rookie lefty Bruce Zimmermann will be on the mound. The Twins have won their last 16 games against the Orioles dating back to 2018.

The O's have MLB's worst record at 17-37 and have lost 21 of their last 23 games overall. The 2011 Seattle Mariners were the last team with a losing streak longer than 15 games. They lost 17 straight at one point.