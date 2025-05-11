Given that we're now in the second week of May, there's already been one manager fired (the Pirates axed Derek Shelton) and that the Orioles have been the most disappointing team in baseball this season, the speculation about Orioles manager Brandon Hyde's job security has been getting louder by the loss.

They've lost six of seven heading into Sunday and there's a day off before a six-game homestand starts on Tuesday. It might feel like a natural spot for a change.

Snyder's Soapbox: Mike Elias wanted to turn the Orioles into the Astros, but he can't get out of the rebuild Matt Snyder

Orioles general manager Mike Elias, though, doesn't sound ready to make that change, at least not yet. In turn, Hyde mentioned how grateful he is to have the support of the front office this weekend. Via The Baltimore Banner:

"I feel good about what we've built here," Hyde said. "We're off to a slow start. And we have a lot of players on the injured list and some things haven't worked out. We have a long season left. Mike has been incredibly respectful to me. He's been incredibly supportive, as well as everybody else in the front office and ownership. I'm really focused on this team, trying to win games with the roster we have right now and play better baseball." --- "He was very patient in my first few years when we were not good, then we got pretty good," Hyde said. "For him to show the patience this year, too, and an understanding of where we are roster-wise, I appreciate that very much."

As Hyde noted, the Orioles were awful at first under Hyde. He took over for the 2019 season and went 54-108. They were 52-110 in 2021. Then the turnaround happened, with the Orioles winning 83 games in 2022. They won 101 and the AL East in 2023 before winning 91 games and a wild-card spot last season.

They still haven't won a playoff game with this group, though, as Hyde is 0-5 in the postseason.

The team this season is among the worst in baseball so far. Sometimes a front office scapegoats the manager. Sometimes it genuinely feels that a new voice would help and sometimes it does (the 2022 Phillies are one recent example of this).

For now, though, it sounds like the Orioles might be willing to just stick it out with Hyde.