Orioles manager search: Chip Hale, Brandon Hyde among candidates set to interview

The Orioles are finally addressing their managerial opening

The Baltimore Orioles are the only team in baseball without a manager. They opted against retaining Buck Showalter (whose contract expired at season's end) to begin the offseason, and have since delayed naming a successor due to a prolonged general manager search. The Orioles have a point guard in place now --  former Houston Astros executive Mike Elias -- and it appears they're inching toward installing a skipper.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Orioles intend to interview at least six individuals for the position, including two benches coaches in Chip Hale (Washington Nationals) and Brandon Hyde (Chicago Cubs):

Peter Gammons adds the Orioles also intend to interview Mike Bell -- the brother of Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell and the Arizona Diamondbacks director of player development:

It's worth noting the Orioles' stated preference was to hire an experienced manager. Of the three known names, Hale is the only one who has served in a full-time capacity in the majors. He led the Diamondbacks to a 148-176 record during the 2015-16 seasons.

There's no timetable on when the Orioles expect to name their manager. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories