On Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles announced the firing of manager Brandon Hyde. After making the playoffs in two consecutive seasons, the Orioles were off to a 15-28 start and felt like they needed a new voice in the clubhouse to help turn things around. Orioles general manager Mike Elias spoke with reporters about the move Tuesday.

"After a certain number of years, certain group of players to go forward, sometimes organizations try something different and that's what this was," Elias said, via the Baltimore Sun. "Ultimately, that's the decision that we reached."

It's only been three games since Hyde was replaced by third-base coach Tony Mansolino, but the Orioles -- heading into Tuesday night's game in Milwaukee -- are 0-3 with a -11 run differential since the move.

Elias noted that the move wasn't a personal indictment of Hyde but moreso on the team as a whole.

"This is a team that we feel collectively and individually is underperforming its talent level," he said. "We want something new in order to hopefully restore again to the level that we expect of ourselves."

The Orioles went through an extreme rebuild under Elias' command that included historically bad seasons in 2019 and 2021. They started to turn things around in 2022 and then won 101 games and the AL East in 2023 before winning 91 games and securing a wild-card berth in 2024. They haven't yet won a single playoff game, though.

Still, Elias believes in himself after the turn around with the rebuild.

"I have had a lot of success, I believe, in my career, and I think that we did a really strong job in building up the franchise," he said, via the Baltimore Sun. "This is deeply disappointing to me and I'm doing everything in my power to correct and improve it."

The pitching has been a disaster, ranking 29th in team ERA. More surprisingly, the offense has totally underperformed despite having been very good last season and getting back most of its important pieces in 2025. They rank 25th in runs scored and 22nd in OPS heading into Tuesday. Adley Rutschman has an 86 OPS+. Last season, the Orioles were fourth in both runs and OPS as a team in all of baseball.

"This was a universally lauded group that had a lot of success," Elias said of his offense, via the Baltimore Sun. "There's underperformance happening there, and that's something that we need to address via player development, via coaching, via analytics, advanced scouting."

Hyde was hired by Elias before the start of the 2019 season and guided the franchise through the extreme rebuild, then found great success in emerging from it. There have been major problems in 2025, some a little predictable and many not so predictable at all. There are plenty of players underperforming on the offensive end and sometimes a new voice does help. One might recall the Phillies in 2022 firing manager Joe Girardi and ending up in the World Series with Rob Thomson as manager.

In the meantime, the Orioles desperately need to start playing better in order to not only escape from this being a lost season, but to instill confidence in this front office moving toward 2026.