The Washington Nationals look to finish off a three-game Beltway Series sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. MacKenzie Gore gets the ball for the Nats, while Cade Povich will be the latest O's hurler tasked with keeping breakout Washington star James Wood off the bases. Wood has four hits in the first two games of the series, including a homer in Wednesday's 4-3 win. First pitch for Thursday's matchup in Washington is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.

The Nationals are -111 money line favorites (bet $111 to win $100), according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Orioles are -108 (bet $108 to win $100). To see expert picks for every top MLB game, as well as which way the model is leaning after thousands of simulations, make sure to visit SportsLine.

Gore is off to an outstanding start this season, averaging 13.97 strikeouts per nine innings while pitching to a 3.41 ERA. He struck out 13 Colorado Rockies in six innings and earned the win in his most recent outing. Povich, meanwhile, has struggled. He's pitched to a 6.38 ERA in four starts. In his most recent outing against the Reds, he lasted just 3.1 innings after giving up 7 earned runs. Gore's strikeout over/under at DraftKings is set at 7.5, with the Over priced at +105 and the Under at -140. Povich's total is 4.5, with the Over at +120 and the Under at -160.

Baltimore's Tyler O'Neill is the favorite to homer at +340, followed by fellow Oriole Gary Sanchez at +475. Wood is also +475 to go deep, followed by Washington outfielder Dylan Crews at +500—the Rookie of the Year contender has started to get hot following a dreary start to the season. Oriole shortstop Gunnar Henderson is also +500.

Now, let's take a closer look at the SportsLine model's projections for Thursday's Orioles-Nationals matchup.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES at WASHINGTON NATIONALS | 4/24 | 6:45 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Orioles -108

Baltimore wins in 54% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-181)

Washington covers in 64% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 8.5 runs (-103)

The Over hits in 52% of simulations

Projected score: Orioles 4.5, Nationals 4.1