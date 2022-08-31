The Orioles are calling up top infield prospect Gunnar Henderson, they announced Wednesday.

Henderson, 21, was the Orioles' second-round pick out of high school in 2019 and he's moved quickly through the system since. He played in 47 games in Double-A this season before moving to Triple-A, where he's appeared in 65. In all in 2022, he's hitting .297/.416/.531 with 24 doubles, seven triples, 19 homers, 76 RBI, 101 runs and 22 steals in 112 games. Henderson has played both third base and shortstop at both stops this season.

CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson recently explained why Henderson was considered arguably the top prospect in the minors:

He's impressed scouts with his above-average raw power and his defensive potential. The Orioles have cross-trained him at both left-side infield positions throughout his career, but scouts expect him to end up at third base long term.

Henderson is joining an Orioles team that is surprisingly pushing for a playoff spot. The O's entered Wednesday with a 67-61 record, putting them three games back of the Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot in the American League. Henderson, with his Wednesday call-up, would be eligible for the postseason roster if Baltimore makes the postseason.

