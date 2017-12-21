Orioles pull Machado from trade block and may be looking to compete after all

Giancarlo Stanton and Evan Longoria have each been traded this offseason in blockbuster deals involving big-name players. It does not appear, however, that Baltimore Orioles third baseman (shortstop?) Manny Machado will be the next star on the move.

Rather, the Orioles have been so unimpressed by the offers they've received for Machado that they're taking him off the market. That per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:

Several teams who were in negotiations with the #Orioles now also believe that Manny Machado is staying put for now, perhaps all of the way to trade deadline — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 21, 2017

Earlier in the week, Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports offered that the O's could soon change their priorities if teams didn't sweeten their offers. It appears that did not happen, and so Dan Duquette and crew will now make the shift toward adding pieces for a 2018 run.

As we've covered before, the Orioles are in an unenviable spot. Many of their top players, including Machado and Adam Jones, will hit the open market next winter. Factor in their weak farm system, and the O's have every reason to take one more shot with their core. Accepting that approach as valid does not make the O's task any easier. Duquette needs to find multiple new starting pitchers, and perhaps some additional bullpen help now that closer Zach Britton will miss time.

Further obstructing the O's path to October is that other teams in the American League have already gotten substantially better. The New York Yankees added Stanton, and the Los Angeles Angels have grabbed Shohei Ohtani, Ian Kinser, and Zack Cozart. The Orioles can make a number of smart, savvy deals and still wind up on the outside looking in come next postseason.

All the same, it appears that the Orioles are at least willing to enter the season with Machado and their other impending free agents in tow. Perhaps they'll regret that call, but it does seem to be their call -- and there's something to be said about being bold and having conviction and all that nonsense.