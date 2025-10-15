Add the Orioles to the list of teams with interest in future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols for their open managerial position. The O's have expressed interest in Pujols but have yet to formally interview him, according to ESPN. The MLB veteran is reportedly also in talks with the Angels, his longtime team, about their opening.

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias was a scout with the Cardinals when Pujols starred in St. Louis as a player.

Expected to contend for the World Series this year, Baltimore instead went 75-87 and finished in last place in the AL East. Erstwhile manager Brandon Hyde was fired with the team's record sitting at 15-28 on May 17. The O's played better under interim manager Tony Mansolino (60-59), but not better enough to stop Elias from looking for a new full-time skipper.

Pujols, 45, retired following the 2022 season and last year won a championship with Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Winter League. It was his managerial debut. Pujols is slated to manage the Dominican Republic in next spring's World Baseball Classic.

In parts of 22 seasons, Pujols batted .296/.374/.544 with 703 home runs and 117 stolen bases. He is an 11-time All-Star who won three MVPs, two Gold Gloves, six Silver Sluggers, and two World Series titles. Pujols will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2028.

The O's and Angels are two of eight teams without a manager, joining the Braves, Giants, Nationals, Padres, Rockies, and Twins.