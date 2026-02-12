The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms with free agent right-hander Chris Bassitt on a one-year, $18.5 million contract for 2026, ESPN reports.

Bassitt, who turns 37 on Feb. 22, spent last season with the American League-champion Blue Jays. In 31 starts and one relief appearance for Toronto, he pitched to a 3.96 ERA and a 4.01 FIP with 166 strikeouts in 170 ⅓ innings. For his career, Bassitt owns an ERA+ of 114 across parts of 11 big-league seasons. He's earned one All-Star selection and on three occasions finished in the top 10 in the Cy Young vote.

Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Bassitt as the No. 34 available free agent in the 2025-26 class. Here's part of RJ Anderson's write-up:

"You won't find many pitchers like Bassitt, who chucks his primary pitch (a sinker) more than 40% of the time and yet still manages to throw seven other offerings at least three out of every 100 tosses. (Those other eight pitches include a cutter, curve, four-seamer, sweeper, splitter, slider, and changeup.) Most of Bassitt's matériel grade out as average, give or take, but he's found success by mixing, matching, and locating. His durability (he's started 30-plus times four years running) and kitchen-sink approach make him a useful pitcher to have on hand during the regular season. It is telling, though, that the Blue Jays left him out of their postseason rotation."

In Baltimore, Bassitt will join a remade rotation that also includes Shane Baz, who was acquired in trade from the Rays. The Orioles are hoping to rebound from a disappointing 2025 campaign in which they lost 87 games and finished last in the AL East. Last season, Baltimore ranked 24th in MLB in rotation ERA and 25th in rotation FIP.