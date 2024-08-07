The Orioles have had issues keeping starting pitchers healthy and that only heightens the concern with Grayson Rodriguez. The 24-year-old right-hander was scheduled to start Monday in Toronto, but less than 10 minutes before the first pitch, the Orioles announced that Rodriguez was a late scratch and would be replaced by Albert Suárez.

After five innings, the Orioles announced that Rodriguez's issue was lat/teres discomfort, which would be the area in the upper back around the shoulder extending down toward the armpit/side. Rodriguez could be seen saying, "I don't feel right," before the game and that obviously triggered the pitching change.

Rodriguez is 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 130 strikeouts against 36 walks in 116 2/3 innings this season. If Rodriguez misses extended time, the Orioles' thin rotation would be further exposed. They've already lost Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells for the season.

The front office did make moves to acquire two starters before the trade deadline in Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers, but neither is an ace-caliber starter like Cy Young contender Corbin Burnes, who sits atop the O's rotation. Without Rodriguez, the playoff rotation would go Burnes, Eflin, Rogers and Dean Kremer, in all likelihood -- though Suárez could also figure -- which doesn't look deep enough to make a deep playoff run.

The Orioles have a battle down the stretch, too, having entered Monday tied atop the AL East with the Yankees.

They'll be holding out hope that this issue for Rodriguez is minor and doesn't keep him out much longer.