The Baltimore Orioles will have a different-looking front office in 2026 following one of the most disappointing team-level seasons in the majors, but not because they're dismissing longtime executive Mike Elias or any of his top charges. Rather, the Orioles intend to hire a new general manager in an effort to expand their front office under Elias, who was "quietly" promoted last offseason to president of baseball operations, according to The Athletic.

The Orioles were predicted to be one of, if not the best team in the American League coming into the season. But they started in miserable fashion, firing manager Brandon Hyde after a 15-28 start. The Orioles have since played better, going 53-49 under interim skipper Tony Mansolino, but they were unable to make up the deficit. Rather, Baltimore comes into Thursday's slate with a 68-77 mark that leaves them in the AL East basement.

Nevertheless, owner David Rubenstein clearly still has faith in Elias' vision after the club won a combined 192 games in 2023-24, as well as the team's first division crown since 2014. What that entails for this offseason and the big-league roster is to be seen. At minimum, Rubenstein seems on board with devoting more resources to building out the team's management wing.

The Orioles have already made one major addition to their brain trust, hiring Washington Nationals scouting director Danny Haas last week to serve as a special assistant to the general manager, according to The Athletic. Haas previously served as a special assignment scout with the Arizona Diamondbacks. (The Nationals, for their part, are also in the market for a new general manager just months after firing Mike Rizzo, the architect of the 2019 World Series title team.)

Elias has been the Orioles' top baseball operations employee since November 2018.