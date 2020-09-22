Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini has missed the entire 2020 season after being diagnosed with colon cancer during spring training. On Monday, he completed his final chemotherapy treatment. To commemorate the accomplishment, the Orioles sent Mancini a team photo that was signed by teammates and staff members.

Each player and staff member in the photo wore a #F16HT t-shirt, which is in reference to Mancini's No. 16.

"I don't know what to say," Mancini said. "I'm speechless now. This is one of the coolest things I've ever gotten, and I'm always going to cherish this."

As the video was recording, Mancini was silent until he read through the messages that were written on the edges of the photo. Mancini was certainly in shock by the gesture and really appreciated the team thinking about him.

Mancini's girlfriend Sara Perlman celebrated the important moment by sharing a photo of the ballplayer leaving his final chemotherapy session:

In March, a routine physical showed that Mancini had low iron levels and a malignant tumor in his colon. The Orioles outfielder underwent surgery to remove it on March 12 -- the same day that Major League Baseball was forced to shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the coming weeks, Mancini began his six-month process of chemotherapy. It's believed that Mancini could make a full recovery and play during the 201 season.