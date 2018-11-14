Orioles set to hire former Astros exec. Mike Elias as new general manager, reports say
The Orioles have reportedly found Dan Duquette's successor
According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Orioles are set to name Mike Elias their next general manager.
Elias, 35, is presently the Astros' Assistant General Manager in charge of player acquisition, and he's set to replace Dan Duquette in Baltimore. Elias is a Yale graduate who started out as a scout in the Cardinals' front office. He then worked under Jeff Luhnow in Houston, where he served for a time as director of amateur scouting. Thanks to his success in that role, he took on more responsibilities in building what's become one of the strongest organizations in baseball.
In Baltimore, Elias will take over a club that lost 115 games this past season and has finally committed itself to a rebuild. As part of that process, the Orioles traded away Manny Machado, Zach Britton, Brad Brach, Kevin Gausman and Jonathan Schoop over the summer, mostly in exchange for young talent and international slot money. The latter focus marks a shift for the Orioles, who have long neglected the international market for talent.
In Elias, they get an experienced exec who's overseen numerous drafts and had a hand in a highly successful rebuild process. He's also part of an organization that's been adept at identifying and procuring talent on the international market. As a member of the Astros' front office, Elias also cultivated a deep familiarity with analytics, which has been another area of relative neglect for the Orioles.
Via Roch Kubatko, here's what former Oriole and former Astros first base coach Rich Dauer had to say about Elias ...
As well, Mark Feinsand reports that Sig Mejdal, one of the Astros' key analytical minds, is likely to join Elias in Baltimore, provided the hire is indeed finalized. On that note ...
Should Elias indeed be announced as the new GM, he'll be faced with a long road back to contention with the Orioles. Elias, however, is deeply familiar with such an arc. The Astros, of course, went from 111 losses in 2013 to a winning season and playoff berth in 2015 to a championship in 2017. Doubtless, Orioles fans would be fine with such a trajectory under Elias.
