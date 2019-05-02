Orioles slugger Chris Davis has been surprisingly good since ending his historic slump
Have you noticed? Give the man his due!
Orioles first baseman Chris Davis made history last month, as most of the baseball world knows. We certainly covered the story enough for it to spread. I make no apologies for that coverage, I should note. It was newsworthy. Davis went without a hit for an MLB record 54 at-bats from September 14 until April 13.
By the same token, I like positive things. I admittedly cringe when we have to cover things like Davis' streak of futility because I'm ultimately a people person and like seeing people happy. On that note, let's do this!
Chris Davis has been really hot since he finally broke through.
In his last 13 games, including a big April 13th breakthrough, Davis is hitting .325/.357/.625. After going 54 at-bats without a hit, Davis has 13 hits in his last 40 at-bats. During that time, he has three doubles and three homers. He's also driven home 11 runs.
In this last 13 games, Davis started and played a full game 10 times. He's had at least one hit in seven of them and has had four multi-hit games.
Obviously, the season-long line doesn't look too enticing, but he had dug himself quite the hole before April 13. Since getting off the ol' schneid, though, Mr. Davis has been a very effective hitter. Give the man his credit on this front.
