Another road game, another loss for the Baltimore Orioles. The O's dropped their 19th consecutive road game Thursday afternoon in Cleveland (CLE 10, BAL 3). It is their eighth straight loss overall. Baltimore has not won a road game since John Means no-hit the Mariners on May 5.

"It's been a tough little road stretch," first baseman Ryan Mountcastle told reporters, including MLB.com's Joe Trezza, following their loss Wednesday night. "We just need to keep coming out and playing hard every day. We're going to come to the field tomorrow with a good attitude and try to keep moving forward."

The Orioles fell behind early Thursday. José Ramirez (two-run) and Bobby Bradley (solo) socked first inning home runs against Jorge López, and Cleveland eventually extended their lead to 4-1 on an Eddie Rosario third inning homer. Baltimore pulled to within 4-3 at one point, though Cleveland eventually pulled away against the O's bullpen.

Thursday's loss dropped the Orioles to 22-46 on the season overall and 11-25 away from beautiful Camden Yards. Baltimore is on pace to lose over 100 games for the third time in four years, with the shortened 60-game 2020 season their only reprieve (they played at a 94-loss pace in 2020).

Here are the longest road losing streaks in American League history:

1943 Philadelphia Athletics: 22 games (July 11 to Aug. 24) 1916 Philadelphia Athletics: 20 games (June 27 to Aug. 8) 1945 Philadelphia Athletics: 19 games (May 20 to July 3) 2021 Baltimore Orioles: 19 games (May 11 to present) Several teams tied with 18 straight losses

Of course, the Orioles do not even have the longest active road losing streak. The Arizona Diamondbacks have dropped their last 22 road games dating back to Madison Bumgarner's seven-inning no-hitter on July 25. The D-Backs are tied with those 1943 A's and the 1963 New York Mets for the longest road losing streak in history. The Texas Rangers recently snapped a 16-game road losing streak. The Orioles and Diamondbacks are part of a handful of MLB teams playing historically bad baseball on the road this year.

Thursday's series finale in Cleveland was the end of a seven-game road trip for the O's. They now head home for six games, then go out on the road and begin a 10-game road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, and Los Angeles Angels next Thursday, June 24.