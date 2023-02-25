Baltimore Orioles fans may notice something a little different when they check the scoreboard at Camden Yards this season.

The famous Baltimore Sun sign that sits atop the scoreboard and below the clock has been taken down, according to a report from The Baltimore Banner. The sign, which reads "The Sun," has been above the scoreboard since the team's first season at Camden Yards in 1992.

The sign has been present for three postseason runs to the ALCS, and it was there when Cal Ripken Jr. broke the MLB's iron man streak. The team is still "having conversations" about what will replace the sign.

The reason "The Sun" sign is coming down is rather simple. The Baltimore Sun hadn't paid for the sign to be up there for "more than a few years."

The scoreboard in Baltimore will definitely look a little different this year, and the fans are hoping the same can be said for the team on the field as the Orioles continue their rebuild. In 2022, Baltimore finished above .500 (83-79) for the first time since 2016, and the franchise will try to build on that success.

The Orioles will have their home opener at Camden Yards against the New York Yankees on April 6.